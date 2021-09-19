- News
THE CITY IS [NOT] A TREE: THE URBAN ECOLOGIES OF DIVIDED CITIES is the 1st Edition of an international conference to be held in Pretoria, South Africa, on 5-7 July 2022, and your research will have the chance to be one of the selected papers to get published in the Scopus-indexed ASTI book series by Springer along with meeting professors and researchers from across the globe.
Location Address - Staatsartillerie Rd, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0183, South Africa
Event Price - 400