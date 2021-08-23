Virtual event looks to the future and the changing nature of work, transportation, travel and Web 3.0. Don’t miss out Discussions from industry thought leaders and influencers, all presented in ‘byte-sized’ packages. Oct 15-22. Tickets from $10. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-tech-summit-2021-tickets-163907528831

Find out more about the Toronto Tech Summit: https://torontotechsummit.com