COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Townhall for Wheel-Trans Users

Under the “Family of Services” program, thousands of Wheel-Trans users will lose full access and be forced to take conventional.

Jul 24, 2021

Townhall for Wheel-Trans Users

20 20 people viewed this event.

Under the “Family of Services” program, thousands of Wheel-Trans users will lose full access and be forced to take conventional TTC service (bus, subway, streetcar). Learn more, share how this will affect you, and get involved. Aug 4 from 2-6 pm. Free. RSVP. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/townhall-for-wheel-trans-users-tickets-162969862245

Date And Time
2021-08-04 @ 02:00 PM to
2021-08-04 @ 06:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Community Events

Share With Friends