Under the “Family of Services” program, thousands of Wheel-Trans users will lose full access and be forced to take conventional TTC service (bus, subway, streetcar). Learn more, share how this will affect you, and get involved. Aug 4 from 2-6 pm. Free. RSVP. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/townhall-for-wheel-trans-users-tickets-162969862245