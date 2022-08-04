Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 4, 2022

TTCriders Youth Leadership Conference

Calling all youth! Do you want to take action on climate change and improve your public transit system?

Register now for the TTCriders Youth Leadership Conference on August 20th from 1pm-4pm at the Scarborough Civic Centre. Learn from other youth leaders, how decisions get made about public transit, meet new friends, and get volunteer hours! 

Location Address - 150 Borough, Toronto, Ontario M1P 4N7

Sat, Aug 20th, 2022 @ 01:00 PM
to 04:00 PM

Conference

Community Events

