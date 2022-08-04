- News
Calling all youth! Do you want to take action on climate change and improve your public transit system?
Register now for the TTCriders Youth Leadership Conference on August 20th from 1pm-4pm at the Scarborough Civic Centre. Learn from other youth leaders, how decisions get made about public transit, meet new friends, and get volunteer hours!
Location Address - 150 Borough, Toronto, Ontario M1P 4N7
Event Price - Free
