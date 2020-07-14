Virtual Toronto Tech Summit 2020

The 8th annual Toronto Tech Summit is going virtual for 2020!

Join us as we gather online to discuss the future of tech, including how innovative tech is enabling the future, what kind of pivots are happening in the work environment, and the lessons being gained in the changing landscape of the pandemic. Tech professionals and enthusiasts will be inspired as they listen in on our highly knowledgeable speakers who are industry thought leaders and influencers in this exciting space. October 22, 1-4 pm.

This is a free event, but registration is required to attend. Registered participants will receive information on how to join in prior to the event. Register on eventbrite.ca

