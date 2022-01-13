Confronting Racism

Martin Ejidra, a lawyer with Koskie Minsky LLB, will describe the 2020 Review of the Peel District School Board, the Ontario Government’s directives to the PDSB to comply with 29 anti-Black racism orders, and the school board’s response since then. Martin will also describe other anti-racism cases taken on by his law firm. 7:30 pm. $5. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/martin-ejidra-zoom-and-live-facing-systemic-racism-in-schools-elsewhere-tickets-229475817347?aff=ebdssbdestsearch