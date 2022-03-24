Confronting Racism Speaker Series: My Experiences As A Muslim Canadian

Dany Assaf Speaks on anti-Muslim Prejudice and Canadian Diversity

Dany Assaf’s book, Say Please And Thank You And Stand In Line, is a plea for Canadians to embrace our diversity and resist those who fear immigration and promote intolerance. Dany will speak about the prejudice he and his family witnessed in Edmonton after the 9/11 attacks in New York, the welcoming diversity he has experienced in Toronto, and his concerns about recent American populism upsetting our harmony. All profits will go to the Daily Bread Foodbank.

Tickets are on sale for $5 at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/dany-asaf-my-experiences-as-a-muslim-canadian-tickets-266828570437