Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Confronting Racism Speaker Series: My Experiences As A Muslim Canadian

Mar 24, 2022

Confronting Racism Speaker Series: My Experiences As A Muslim Canadian

10 10 people viewed this event.

Dany Assaf Speaks on anti-Muslim Prejudice and Canadian Diversity

Dany Assaf’s book, Say Please And Thank You And Stand In Line, is a plea for Canadians to embrace our diversity and resist those who fear immigration and promote intolerance. Dany will speak about the prejudice he and his family witnessed in Edmonton after the 9/11 attacks in New York, the welcoming diversity he has experienced in Toronto, and his concerns about recent American populism upsetting our harmony. All profits will go to the Daily Bread Foodbank.

Tickets are on sale for $5 at Eventbritehttps://www.eventbrite.ca/e/dany-asaf-my-experiences-as-a-muslim-canadian-tickets-266828570437

Additional Details

Location Address - 84 South Service Rd, Mississauga, ON

Event Price - $5

Date And Time

Wed, Mar 30th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine