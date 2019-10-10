BoucharDanse presents two choreographic works: Woman In Blue Softly Breathing by Lina Cruz, performed by Sylvie Bouchard; and Gravity Of Descent by Gerry Trentham, performed by Sylvie Bouchard and Learie Mc Nicolls. Oct 10-12 at 8 pm. $30, stu/srs/CADA $25.

bouchardanse.com/congruence2_at_the_winchester_street_theatre

Congruence 2 is co-produced with POUNDS PER SQUARE INCH and FILA 13 Productions.