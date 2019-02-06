Conn Smythe Sports Celebrities Dinner & Auction
Westin Harbour Castle 1 Harbour Square, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1A6
Broadcaster Jerry Howarth receives the Conn Smythe Lifetime Achievement Award at this annual benefit for Easter Seals Ontario with other sports celebrities in attendance, dinner and silent and live auctions. Over the years, the dinner has raised over $9 million for kids with physical disabilities throughout the province. 5-10 pm. $300. Pre-register.
Info
Westin Harbour Castle 1 Harbour Square, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1A6 View Map
Community Events
Benefits