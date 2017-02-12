Connect + shen: A Chinese Medicine Approach To Romantic Connection
Roncesvalles Community Acupuncture Clinic 409 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2N1
In Chinese Medicine, "Shen" is the spirit of the heart. This Valentine’s Day, indulge in a couple’s acupuncture session to reaffirm your love and open hearts for each other. Sessions are from 10 am-8 pm, one-hour. $120 per couple. Each couple will also receive a made-with-love gift from the Herbal Dispensary ($30 value).
For more info: www.lauraburns.ca. Register at: www.universe.com/valentinesday
Info
Roncesvalles Community Acupuncture Clinic 409 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2N1 View Map