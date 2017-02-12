Connect + shen: A Chinese Medicine Approach To Romantic Connection

In Chinese Medicine, "Shen" is the spirit of the heart. This Valentine’s Day, indulge in a couple’s acupuncture session to reaffirm your love and open hearts for each other. Sessions are from 10 am-8 pm, one-hour. $120 per couple. Each couple will also receive a made-with-love gift from the Herbal Dispensary ($30 value).

For more info: www.lauraburns.ca. Register at: www.universe.com/valentinesday