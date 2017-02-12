Connect + shen: A Chinese Medicine Approach To Romantic Connection

to Google Calendar - Connect + shen: A Chinese Medicine Approach To Romantic Connection - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Connect + shen: A Chinese Medicine Approach To Romantic Connection - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Connect + shen: A Chinese Medicine Approach To Romantic Connection - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Connect + shen: A Chinese Medicine Approach To Romantic Connection - 2017-02-12 10:00:00

Roncesvalles Community Acupuncture Clinic 409 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2N1

In Chinese Medicine, "Shen" is the spirit of the heart. This Valentine’s Day, indulge in a couple’s acupuncture session to reaffirm your love and open hearts for each other. Sessions are from 10 am-8 pm, one-hour. $120 per couple. Each couple will also receive a made-with-love gift from the Herbal Dispensary ($30 value).

For more info: www.lauraburns.ca. Register at: www.universe.com/valentinesday

Info

Roncesvalles Community Acupuncture Clinic 409 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2N1 View Map

Valentine's
Health & Wellness

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Connect + shen: A Chinese Medicine Approach To Romantic Connection - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Connect + shen: A Chinese Medicine Approach To Romantic Connection - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Connect + shen: A Chinese Medicine Approach To Romantic Connection - 2017-02-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Connect + shen: A Chinese Medicine Approach To Romantic Connection - 2017-02-12 10:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print