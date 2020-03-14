Connect the Canadian – Simulator Challenge
Toronto Railway Museum 255 Bremner, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M9
Using authentic locomotive controls, guests embark on an immersive experience as they learn to operate a train on the Toronto Rail Lands in the 1950s. Assume the role of a rail yard switcher, connecting cars to make the famous Canadian Pacific train The Canadian. Noon-4:30 pm. All ages, recommended for ages 10 and up. $3-$5.
eventbrite.ca/e/connect-the-canadian-simulator-challenge-tickets-96140712459
Info
March Break
All Ages, Kid-Friendly
Community Events