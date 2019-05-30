Connecting, Collaborating, Remembering: First Survivors of Homicide Loss Forum
North York Memorial Community Hall 5110 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario
Public event that seeks to bring together friends, family members and others who experienced a homicide loss. We will have guest speakers and community representatives. We hope to encourage honest discussion, a chance to hear words of support and an opportunity to honour the lives of those who have died and those left behind. 6-9 pm. $30. Pre-register.
Presented by Distress Centres of Greater Toronto
