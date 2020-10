Virtual screening of the film by Noemi Weis. A global conversation on youth mental health. This free online screening, presented by Filmblanc and Frayme, will be followed by a youth-led panel discussion hosted by Youth Advocate Jimmy Tan and featuring the film’s director Noemi Weis, subject Nathan Harmon of Your Life Speaks and film participants from around the world. Nov 19 from 3-5 pm. Free. Pre-register https://my.demio.com/ref/8YcQyU00mWVZZMTz.