Connexion Season 2 Live Premiere
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
What would we be like if playfulness remained an important part of how we live? This question set the Connexion team in motion to produce a four-episode mini-documentary webseries: on PLAY. Four artists explain their unique lens on this topic, including: drag, music, clowning, and abstract art. Hosted by Anubha Momin, and for a Q&A session with Anabelle Budd, P.J Marcellino, and the cast and crew. 6 pm. Free, donations welcome. youtu.be/Vi-JwGPTSnA
Info
Film