Connexion Season 2 Live Premiere

What would we be like if playfulness remained an important part of how we live? This question set the Connexion team in motion to produce a four-episode mini-documentary webseries: on PLAY. Four artists explain their unique lens on this topic, including: drag, music, clowning, and abstract art. Hosted by Anubha Momin, and for a Q&A session with Anabelle Budd, P.J Marcellino, and the cast and crew. 6 pm. Free, donations welcome. youtu.be/Vi-JwGPTSnA