Connexion Season 2: Live Premiere
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
What would we be like if playfulness remained an important part of how we live? This question set the Connexion team in motion to produce a four-episode mini-documentary webseries: on PLAY.
We interviewed and worked with four artists to gain a unique lens on this topic, including: Drag, Music, Clowning and Abstract Art.
Join us for the Live Premiere of Connexion Season 2 on PLAY, hosted by Anubha Momin, and for a Q&A session with Anabelle Budd, P.J Marcellino, and the cast and crew. 6 pm ET. Free/pwyc.
on Youtube: https://youtu.be/Vi-JwGPTSnA
Info
