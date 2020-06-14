Connexion Season 2: Live Premiere

What would we be like if playfulness remained an important part of how we live? This question set the Connexion team in motion to produce a four-episode mini-documentary webseries: on PLAY.

We interviewed and worked with four artists to gain a unique lens on this topic, including: Drag, Music, Clowning and Abstract Art.

Join us for the Live Premiere of Connexion Season 2 on PLAY, hosted by Anubha Momin, and for a Q&A session with Anabelle Budd, P.J Marcellino, and the cast and crew. 6 pm ET. Free/pwyc.

on Youtube: https://youtu.be/Vi-JwGPTSnA