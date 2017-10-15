Consent Event Symposium
Streetcar Crowsnest 345 Carlaw, Toronto, Ontario M4M 2T1
Nightwood Theatre expands the conversation beyond the walls of the theatre to discuss issues of consent, desire, sexuality, body autonomy, trauma and more with theatre artists, activists and health experts. Get Consent and Sex Talk panels, plus candid conversation with playwrights. 1-4 pm. Free (RSVP).
Info
Free
Community Events