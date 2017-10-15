Nightwood Theatre expands the conversation beyond the walls of the theatre to discuss issues of consent, desire, sexuality, body autonomy, trauma and more with theatre artists, activists and health experts. Get Consent and Sex Talk panels, plus candid conversation with playwrights. 1-4 pm. Free (RSVP).

facebook.com/events/886033538229687

www.nightwoodtheatre.net/index.php/whats_on/consent_event_symposium