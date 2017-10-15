Consent Event Symposium

Streetcar Crowsnest 345 Carlaw, Toronto, Ontario M4M 2T1

Nightwood Theatre expands the conversation beyond the walls of the theatre to discuss issues of consent, desire, sexuality, body autonomy, trauma and more with theatre artists, activists and health experts. Get Consent and Sex Talk panels, plus candid conversation with playwrights. 1-4 pm. Free (RSVP).

facebook.com/events/886033538229687

www.nightwoodtheatre.net/index.php/whats_on/consent_event_symposium

Streetcar Crowsnest 345 Carlaw, Toronto, Ontario M4M 2T1
