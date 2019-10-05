Constitutional Democracy Under Stress: A Time For Heroic Citizenship

Citizens' colloquium to examine the backsliding of democracy and how we might redeem it, with scholars, jurists, public servants, journalists, filmmakers, innovators and activists. Take advantage of this free weekend conference as we endeavour to transcend partisanship and polarization by way of a more enlightened and engaged citizenship.    

Oct 5 & 6, see website for schedule and to register. Free.

Ted Rogers School of Management 55 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5G 2C5
