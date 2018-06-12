Construction Connections Info Session

Come and learn about training and job placement opportunities in the construction sector.

June 12 at 4 pm, at For Youth Initiative, 1652 Keele Street.

June 13 at 4 pm, at Upwood Park Co-Operative, 298 Queens Drive.

June 14 at 4 pm, at Ujima House, 1901 Weston Rd #18

Free, register on eventbrite.ca.

Presented by For Youth Initiative, in partnership with Construction Connections.