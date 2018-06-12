Construction Connections Info Session

to Google Calendar - Construction Connections Info Session - 2018-06-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Construction Connections Info Session - 2018-06-12 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Construction Connections Info Session - 2018-06-12 16:00:00 iCalendar - Construction Connections Info Session - 2018-06-12 16:00:00

For Youth Initiative 1652 Keele, Toronto, Ontario M6M 3W3

Come and learn about training and job placement opportunities in the construction sector.

  • June 12 at 4 pm, at For Youth Initiative, 1652 Keele Street.
  • June 13 at 4 pm, at Upwood Park Co-Operative, 298 Queens Drive.
  • June 14 at 4 pm, at Ujima House, 1901 Weston Rd #18

Free, register on eventbrite.ca.

Presented by For Youth Initiative, in partnership with Construction Connections.

Info
For Youth Initiative 1652 Keele, Toronto, Ontario M6M 3W3 View Map
Free
Community Events, Personal & Professional Development
416-653-3311
to Google Calendar - Construction Connections Info Session - 2018-06-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Construction Connections Info Session - 2018-06-12 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Construction Connections Info Session - 2018-06-12 16:00:00 iCalendar - Construction Connections Info Session - 2018-06-12 16:00:00