Body Rub Parlours & Holistic Centres Bylaw Review: Public Consultations

The City of Toronto is reviewing the bylaw governing Body Rub Parlours and Holistic Centres. Attend public consultations from March 4-19, 2019 and share your feedback on developing updates to the bylaw. All events free & open to the public.

Mar 5, 6:30-8:30 pm, at Metro Hall, Room 308/309.

Mar 8, 6:30-8:30 pm, at Etobicoke Civic Centre, Room 1/2/3 (399 The West Mall).

Mar 11, 6:30-8:30 pm, at Agincourt Public Library Auditorium (155 Bonis).

Mar 19, 6-8 pm, at Scadding Court Community Centre room 1 (707 Dundas West).

View the full schedule & more info at: https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/get-involved/public-consultations/#item/606