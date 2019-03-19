Body Rub Parlours & Holistic Centres Bylaw Review: Public Consultations

Scadding Court Community Centre 707 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2W6

The City of Toronto is reviewing the bylaw governing Body Rub Parlours and Holistic Centres. Attend public consultations from March 4-19, 2019 and share your feedback on developing updates to the bylaw. All events free & open to the public.

Mar 5, 6:30-8:30 pm, at Metro Hall, Room 308/309.

Mar 8, 6:30-8:30 pm, at Etobicoke Civic Centre, Room 1/2/3 (399 The West Mall).

Mar 11, 6:30-8:30 pm, at Agincourt Public Library Auditorium (155 Bonis).

Mar 19, 6-8 pm, at Scadding Court Community Centre room 1 (707 Dundas West).

View the full schedule & more info at: https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/get-involved/public-consultations/#item/606

View Map
