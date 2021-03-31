CONTACT Photography Festival

25th anniversary celebration of photographic arts will focus on public art at public spaces throughout the city with installations and sculptures. May 1-31. Details TBA. https://scotiabankcontactphoto.com

Cohesively engaging site, image, and viewer, public projects planned for 2021 reflect the intense upheaval, ongoing conflict, and global unrest of the present day. Subjects include the perception of Black bodies in contemporary and colonial paradigms; Indigenous perspectives on land, culture, sovereignty, and the effects of colonization; the intersectional experiences of artists from queer and disability communities; representations of women’s bodies as sites of power challenging history; the state of the environment and the impact of humanity and geopolitics on climate change; and isolation, existence and survival during times of pandemic