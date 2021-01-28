Contact Winter Music Festival

NOW MagazineAll EventsContact Winter Music Festival

Indoor winter music fest with artists Vanic, Tails B2B Juelz, Nostalgix, and Poni performing via Twitch from the roof of BC Place Stadium. Feb 6 at 10 pm. http://twitch.tv/monstercat

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-06 @ 10:00 PM to
2021-02-06 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Location Page

Virtual Event

