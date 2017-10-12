Contemporaneity 1.0

Dancemakers 9 Trinity, #313-314, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4

Anandam Dancetheatre and Dancemakers present new works by artists practicing in Asian, African, Latin American, Arab and Indigenous dance. Anandam Dancetheatre centres contemporaneity as a shared inquiry, an urgent and collective interest in holding the dancing body in the world. The inaugural edition features choreography by Diana Lopez, Mafa Makhubalo, and Esie Mensah. Oct 12-14 at 7:30 pm. $30, stu/srs/arts workers $25.

Dancemakers 9 Trinity, #313-314, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4
