Contemporary Inuit Fashion

Textile Museum of Canada online presentation. Oct 5 at 5:30 pm. $20, Members $15, Students $10.

Join Curatorial Project Coordinator Alexandria Holm as she talks about the contemporary perspectives offered by three Inuit fashion designers featured in the exhibition ᖃᓪᓗᓈᖅᑕᐃᑦ ᓯᑯᓯᓛᕐᒥᑦ Printed Textiles from Kinngait Studios. Martha Kyak, Nooks Lindell, and Tarralik Duffy incorporate fabric printing to represent the stories, landscapes, and lives of Inuit today.

Alexandria Holm received her BA in Art History from McGill University and her MA in Art History from York University. As Curatorial Project Coordinator, she worked closely with Curatorial Lead Roxane Shaughnessy and was deeply involved in the research and planning of the exhibition.

Register online. You will receive an email with the Zoom meeting access link prior to the event.