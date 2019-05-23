Contrasts In A Theme – Ukrainian Art Song Project Spring Salon
Gallery 345 345 Sorauren, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2G5
The Ukrainian Art Song Project presents its annual Spring Salon, featuring performances by seven Ukrainian composers, performed by: Andrea Ludwig, mezzo-soprano, and Ukrainian Art Song Summer Institute alumni Olesia Verzole, soprano and Taras Chmil, tenor, accompanied by pianist Robert Kortgaard. 7:30 pm. $20-$35.
Info
Gallery 345 345 Sorauren, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2G5 View Map
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental