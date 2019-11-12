Control Room

Ryerson School of Image Arts 122 Bond, Toronto, Ontario

The Centre for Free Expression film series on Truth, Evidence, and Disinformation will have a free screening of the film "Control Room" directed by Jehane Noujaim. All films in the series are followed by discussions with the audience. Introduction by Alexandra Anderson, Professor Emeritus, Ryerson’s School of Image Arts. Co-sponsored with the Documentary Media Research Centre. 7 pm. Free.

Info

Free
Film
