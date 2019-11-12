Control Room
Ryerson School of Image Arts 122 Bond, Toronto, Ontario
The Centre for Free Expression film series on Truth, Evidence, and Disinformation will have a free screening of the film "Control Room" directed by Jehane Noujaim. All films in the series are followed by discussions with the audience. Introduction by Alexandra Anderson, Professor Emeritus, Ryerson’s School of Image Arts. Co-sponsored with the Documentary Media Research Centre. 7 pm. Free.
Info
Ryerson School of Image Arts 122 Bond, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Film