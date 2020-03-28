Convergence Against Corona: The COVID Confessions

Convergence Theatre presents an interactive, virtual event. We’re inviting anyone and everyone to leave us a voice mail or send us an email telling us about the impact that COVID-19 is having on your life so far. We will ANONYMOUSLY share one confession per Artist, who will use it to inspire the Art that they’ve been commissioned to make.

Our phone line will be open, and we’ll also be collecting emails from 10 am on Saturday March 28 to 10 pm on Sunday March 29. Participation is free and all confessions will remain anonymous. More details at convergencetheatre.com

CONVERGENCE HOTLINE: 416-997-7886 (Starting March 28 at 10 am)

EMAIL: converge@convergencetheatre.com