Conversation Corner

This is a discussion group that meets once a week on a drop-in basis that provides a friendly, inclusive environment where people of all backgrounds can discuss inspiring topics and important ideas that contribute to our personal well-being and that of the community as well.

Typically, we have a one-hour discussion on a theme that is guided by questions and quotations from the Baha’i Writings. The topic for this session is: Crisis and victory. 7-8 pm. Free. Room 2/3 (upstairs).

www.meetup.com/conversationcorner