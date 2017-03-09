Conversations On Women And Peace
Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4
Dinner and discussion on the experiences and challenges of women in war and conflict settings & the role of women in peace-building efforts. Guest speakers are Dr. Miriam Anderson, Melissa Levin and Dr. Marieme Lo. Includes live music and a silent auction. 7-9 pm. $20, stu $15 (benefits Oxfam Canada).
