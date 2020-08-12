Conversations With Artists: Michelle Forsyth

Michelle Forsyth interviewed by Francisco-Fernando Granados, fellow artist and curator, for our first virtual Conversations With Artists event.

August 12 at 5 pm ET on Corkin Gallery’s Instagram LIVE.

Forsyth’s upcoming exhibition, Our Relationship is Beautiful Due to the Distance, features work created over the last five years. Working closely with textiles, Forsyth uses clothing and patterns found in her own closet to reference personal memories. As she navigates the effects of Parkinson’s disease, her pieces feature garments made to accommodate her body and gestures.