Join Canadian Friends Service Committee for a virtual screening of the award-winning Canadian film, Conviction. A microcosm for a worldwide crisis, the film chronicles the women’s journeys as they navigate the world inside and outside prison walls, joining advocates and politicians in questioning the ideas of punishment and prison.

Discussion with special guest speaker, Irwin Elman, Former Ontario Advocate for Children and Youth to follow screening. 7 pm. Free. Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/83483324773