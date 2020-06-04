Coping with Crisis through Humour, Art, and Performance

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Join Ryerson’s Modern Literature and Culture Research Centre to explore artistic expression and resistance in a webinar with cartoonist Michael de Adder, Ryerson performance scholar Gerd Hauck, and playwright, filmmaker and author Drew Hayden Taylor. 4 pm. Free.  RSVP admin@mlc.ryerson.ca for Zoom access. | @MLC_Research.

Free
