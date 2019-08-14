C0R 3; Sarah Carlson; The Parkdale Biennial Project

Exhibitions in the Main Gallery, Process Gallery and Cell Gallery. C0R3 is a collaborative, self-curated exhibition that examines displacement and identity concerning human and nature connectedness (Main Gallery, Process Gallery); Sarah Carlson – Figuring Depths, painting-installations (Cell Gallery); The Parkdale Biennial Project, a series of installation and art (Process Gallery).

Aug 14-25, reception 6:30-10 pm Aug 15.