Coronation XXXIII: The Crowns That Care Gala! An Evening of Dancing Queens & Kings on The Boardwalk.

Charity black-tie gala put on by The Imperial Court Of Toronto (TICOT), a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organization. This year TICOT is raising money for Toronto People With AIDS (PWA) Food Program, Rainbow Railroad and SOY Supporting Our Youth. 5 pm. $200.

facebook.com/events/272628393657545