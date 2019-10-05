Coronation XXXIII: The Crowns That Care Gala

Coronation XXXIII: The Crowns That Care Gala! An Evening of Dancing Queens & Kings on The Boardwalk.

Charity black-tie gala put on by The Imperial Court Of Toronto (TICOT), a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organization. This year TICOT is raising money for Toronto People With AIDS (PWA) Food Program, Rainbow Railroad and SOY Supporting Our Youth. 5 pm. $200.

Courtyard Marriott 475 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1X7 View Map
