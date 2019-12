by Martyna Majok (Coal Mine Theatre). This drama deconstructs the meaning of abled and disabled and looks at what brings people together. Previews from Apr 5, opens Apr 8 and runs to Apr 26, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 2 pm. $47.50-$55.50, previews/rush $25.

