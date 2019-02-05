Cottagers And Indians

by Drew Hayden Taylor (Tarragon). Comedy/drama looking at conflicts between native traditional water usage and property owners in cottage country. Previews from Feb 5, opens Feb 6 and runs to Feb 24, Tue-Sat 8 pm, see website for matinees and other times. $22-$60. ExtraSpace.

MINI REVIEW (from February 2018)

An Indigenous man revives the practice of wild rice farming in Ontario’s lakes and comes into conflict with a prejudiced Toronto cottager who resents the clogging of “her” lake with his plants. Playwright Hayden Taylor pits the fully rounded character of a First Nations man against the caricature of a female white bigot. It’s so clear from the start that the Indigenous man is right and the white woman is foolish that the so-called conflict between the two lacks tension.