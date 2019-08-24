Council Fire Youth Pow Wow

Regent Park 620 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre invites you to our 3rd annual youth pow wow taking place again this year in Regent Park. As a vibrant community organization with a strong 40-year history in Regent Park, we will showcase our culture and talented youth and celebrate our presence in Toronto's downtown east-end. Join us for a day of fun filled with songs, dance, children activities and more. Noon-5 pm. Free.

#CFPOWWOW  #REGENTPARK  #YOUTHPOWWOW

Regent Park 620 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
416-360-4350
