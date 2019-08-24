Council Fire Youth Pow Wow

Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre invites you to our 3rd annual youth pow wow taking place again this year in Regent Park. As a vibrant community organization with a strong 40-year history in Regent Park, we will showcase our culture and talented youth and celebrate our presence in Toronto's downtown east-end. Join us for a day of fun filled with songs, dance, children activities and more. Noon-5 pm. Free.

#CFPOWWOW #REGENTPARK #YOUTHPOWWOW