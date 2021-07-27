County Music Association Awards

COVID-19

Drive-in concerts including New Faces Showcase, Legacy Revival and awards presentation featuring Susan Aglukark, Kelly Prescott, Elyse Saunders and others..

Jul 27, 2021

Drive-in concerts including New Faces Showcase, Legacy Revival and awards presentation featuring Susan Aglukark, Kelly Prescott, Elyse Saunders and others. Sept 3-5. Pwyc-$120. Ancaster Fairgrounds, 630 Trinity Rd S, Jerseyville. https://www.eventbrite.com/o/cmaontario-33035117353

