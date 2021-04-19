Coup de Coeur

NOW MagazineAll EventsCoup de Coeur

Batuki Music Society and Alliance Francaise TO present a virtual concert by the Senegalese musicians. April 24 at 8 pm. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/267725631757427

 

Date And Time

2021-04-24 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-04-24 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

