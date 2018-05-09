Courageous Voices 2018

Metropolitan Community Church 115 Simpson, Toronto, Ontario

Who’s your hero? Imagine Nellie McClung in conversation with Ellen Degeneres, or Barack Obama speaking to Nelson Mandela. These are just a few of the powerful exchanges that will take place on stage. Grade 8 students at EAST Alternative School are excited to invite their community to their production of Courageous Voices 2018. May 9 at 7 pm. Pwyc, $10 suggested, all proceeds go to students' chosen causes. 

Metropolitan Community Church 115 Simpson, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Under $10
416-393-8442
