Who’s your hero? Imagine Nellie McClung in conversation with Ellen Degeneres, or Barack Obama speaking to Nelson Mandela. These are just a few of the powerful exchanges that will take place on stage. Grade 8 students at EAST Alternative School are excited to invite their community to their production of Courageous Voices 2018. May 9 at 7 pm. Pwyc, $10 suggested, all proceeds go to students' chosen causes.