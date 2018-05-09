Courageous Voices 2018
Metropolitan Community Church 115 Simpson, Toronto, Ontario
Who’s your hero? Imagine Nellie McClung in conversation with Ellen Degeneres, or Barack Obama speaking to Nelson Mandela. These are just a few of the powerful exchanges that will take place on stage. Grade 8 students at EAST Alternative School are excited to invite their community to their production of Courageous Voices 2018. May 9 at 7 pm. Pwyc, $10 suggested, all proceeds go to students' chosen causes.
