Covid 19 and the Global Struggle Between Life And Profits

Live online meeting hosted by The International Socialist Tendency. Speakers include Baba Aye: editor Socialist Worker (Nigeria) and Co-Convener Coalition for Revolution (CORE), Christine Buchholz: DIE LINKE MP and supporter of marx21.de (Germany) and Joseph Choonara: SWP (Britain) and editor of International Socialism. 1 pm. Free.

facebook.com/events/2673671359515190