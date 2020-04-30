Covid-19 Support Line
Warden Woods Community Centre 74 Firvalley, Toronto, Ontario M1L 1N9
Do you need support at this time? Social distancing does not have to mean social isolation. All in one support for food safety, homework, seniors care, mental health, harm reduction support, crisis prevention, conflict resolution, homeless prevention, loneliness, LGBTQ+ support and more. Mon-Fri 10 am to 2:30 pm. Free. Call the support line at 647-327-0206.
Warden Woods Community Centre 74 Firvalley, Toronto, Ontario M1L 1N9
