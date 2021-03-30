COVID-19 Vaccine Black Community Town Hall

NOW MagazineAll EventsCOVID-19 Vaccine Black Community Town Hall

Black Health Alliance panel with health professionals giving answers to questions about vaccines. April 1 at 6 pm. Send questions to cphillips@blackhealthalliance.ca and watch on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmKCnxgpzqOywA4lZGjsT9Q

 

2021-04-01 @ 06:00 PM to
2021-04-01 @ 07:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Community Events

