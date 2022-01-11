Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Covid, Climate and Capitalist Crisis

Jan 11, 2022

Covid, Climate and Capitalist Crisis

19 19 people viewed this event.

International Socialists online public forum to discuss the contours of the current crises and what we can do to build a movement that can challenge the system at its roots.  Jan 16 at 1 pm.

Speakers: Martin Empson – Manchester, UK based socialist and author of Land and Labour,  System Change – Not Climate Change and many others. 

Michelle Robidoux – Toronto based socialist and co-author of Fighting back on Turtle Island: Indigenous sovereignty, the working class and anti-capitalism

Moderated by Rohit Revi – PhD student at Queen’s University, anti-racist activist, and member of the International Socialists.

Join meeting on zoom:
https://bit.ly/3G6sW25
Meeting ID: 815 3530 7826
Passcode: 122212

Date And Time

Sun, Jan 16th, 2022 @ 1:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine