Covid, Climate and Capitalist Crisis

International Socialists online public forum to discuss the contours of the current crises and what we can do to build a movement that can challenge the system at its roots. Jan 16 at 1 pm.
Speakers: Martin Empson – Manchester, UK based socialist and author of Land and Labour, System Change – Not Climate Change and many others.
Michelle Robidoux – Toronto based socialist and co-author of Fighting back on Turtle Island: Indigenous sovereignty, the working class and anti-capitalism
Moderated by Rohit Revi – PhD student at Queen’s University, anti-racist activist, and member of the International Socialists.
Join meeting on zoom:
https://bit.ly/3G6sW25
Meeting ID: 815 3530 7826
Passcode: 122212