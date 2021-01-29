Covid, Racism and the Far Right

NOW MagazineAll EventsCovid, Racism and the Far Right

TEAM (Toronto East Anti-hate Mobilization) present a Zoom workshop exploring how racism and intolerance are currently being expressed during this challenging time. Speakers will include Jewish and Black activist Rima Berns-McGown (MPP Beaches/ East York), Muslim Activist and Community Organizer Imam Irshad Osman, Elder Catherine Brooks, Nigel Bariffe, Kingsley Kwok and Evan Balgord. Jan 31 at 2 pm. https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMvd-uhqjIrGtHE-6zHgj4sJZ6984ViqvpE

