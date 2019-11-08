Crafting Sapphic Spaces Craft & Mingle

An event for sapphics, lesbians, bi or pan women and non binary folks to reimagine sapphic spaces with us through collaging and mingling with other like-minded folk. This event, in particular, is for those who are interested in making events for and by sapphic folks. 6-9 pm. Free. Room 508.

This event is hosted by the creators of Crafting Sapphic Spaces, a toolkit created earlier this year to help new and old organizers create events for and by sapphic folks.

craftingsapphicspaces.webflow.io