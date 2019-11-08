Crafting Sapphic Spaces Craft & Mingle
Ryerson Student Learning Centre 341 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario
An event for sapphics, lesbians, bi or pan women and non binary folks to reimagine sapphic spaces with us through collaging and mingling with other like-minded folk. This event, in particular, is for those who are interested in making events for and by sapphic folks. 6-9 pm. Free. Room 508.
This event is hosted by the creators of Crafting Sapphic Spaces, a toolkit created earlier this year to help new and old organizers create events for and by sapphic folks.
