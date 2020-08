Watch David Cronenberg’s CRASH in stunning, new 4K restoration. 9 pm. Free. Advance tickets required. 1 ticket admits 1 car which can have as many people as seats in the car. Rated 18A. Viewers under 18 yrs must be accompanied by an adult. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/crash-4k-free-drive-in-premiere-tickets-115372456122