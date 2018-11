Monthly stand-up show by comics who have been diagnosed or identify with mental illness.

This month host Kyle Bergstresser welcomes Sean O' Malley, Andrew Lizotte, Sam Sferrazza, Surer Qaly Deria and headliner Bobby Knauff. 8 pm. $10, at eventbrite.ca/e/52227225036.

