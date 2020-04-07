CreateBeing Zine Making Workshop

All folks welcomed in this free 8-week session at CMHA Routes. Participants will get the opportunity to learn a new style facilitated by various guests to experiment and design their pieces they want included in the final project. Final projects will be printed and sold at a launch party hosted by CMHA Routes in the Spring.

The group will decide the theme they want to create as a group. The intention of the group is to provide the opportunity for marginalized young adults to tell their own stories and use art as an avenue of healing and growth from past trauma. Apr 7-May 26, Tuesdays. Free.

Application Due Date: Tuesday, March 17.

More info and register at: createbeing.com/zinemaking