Creative Craft Beer Festival

Apr 19, 2022

Organized by CreativeHub 1352, the Festival will feature 15+ craft breweries and cideries, the very best in local food offerings, and live entertainment. The Festival will deliver three jam-packed sessions set against the unique backdrop of the Small Arms Inspection Building, a restored heritage treasure in the GTA.

Two evening sessions will run from 6-11 pm Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. An afternoon session will run from noon to 5 pm on June 18. Tickets are $30.

For ticket sales and more information visit: creativecraftbeerfestival.eventbrite.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 1352 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E9

Event Price - 30

Date And Time

Fri, Jun 17th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM
to Sat, Jun 18th, 2022 @ 11:00 PM

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Festivals

