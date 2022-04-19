Creative Craft Beer Festival

Organized by CreativeHub 1352, the Festival will feature 15+ craft breweries and cideries, the very best in local food offerings, and live entertainment. The Festival will deliver three jam-packed sessions set against the unique backdrop of the Small Arms Inspection Building, a restored heritage treasure in the GTA.

Two evening sessions will run from 6-11 pm Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. An afternoon session will run from noon to 5 pm on June 18. Tickets are $30.

For ticket sales and more information visit: creativecraftbeerfestival.eventbrite.ca